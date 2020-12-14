Tourists invited to help bring waste out of Thai national park

The Phu Kradueng National Park is inviting tourists to join locals in its garbage recovery programme.

The park staff will sort the waste out for tourists to take back. Many tourists are interested in participating in the project, park authorities said.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Phu Kradueng National Park chief Samret Phusansri said on Sunday (Dec 13) that tourists continue to pay a lot of attention and visit the Phu Kradueng National Park in good numbers.

On Dec 11, 3,332 tourists stayed overnight in 59 houses and 270 tents on the mountain, he said.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

The park has also invited tourists to join the local garbage recovery programme.

The aim of the programme is to promote tourism that understands nature and create an awareness about conservation, he said.

"We would like to thank tourists for taking this opportunity, resulting in zero plastic waste on Phu Kradueng Park," Samrat said.