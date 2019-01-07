Tourists queued for an hour to take selfies at this Bali beach

Local and foreign tourists can be found lining up for nearly an hour to take selfies at Kelingking Beach's famous coral cliff, which looks like a T-rex, in Nusa Penida, Bali.

"This morning around 10am I arrived at Kelingking Beach and it was already very crowded," said a tourist from Jakarta, Irma Maulida, as reported by kompas.com on Sunday.

Irma said she only had the energy to wait in line for 20 minutes and then decided to leave the beach.