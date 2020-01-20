Toxic dust situation in Bangkok worsens

The air pollution in Bangkok worsened on Sunday with high levels of PM2.5 in all areas and Phra Nakhon district being the worst affected.

The Pollution Control Department together with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration studied the situation of particlulate matter not more than 2.5 microns in diameter (PM2.5) in Bangkok and its suburbs through the website and application Air4Thai from 54 stations.

It found that the amount of dust in the air overall had increased in all areas compared to Saturday (January 18).

The amount of dust in 46 areas was at a level unhealthy for sensitive groups (Orange area) while the situation was more serious (Red area) on Samsen Road in Phra Nakhon district.

People in the "Red" area have been advised to reduce outdoor activities and closely monitor the dust situation.