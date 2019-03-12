Toxin-laced white foam covers beaches in India after heavy rain

A child plays in a foamy discharge, caused by pollutants mixed with sea water, in the surf at a beach in Chennai, India.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

A menacing white foam covered one of India's most famous beaches in Chennai for the fourth straight day on Monday, creating a new pollution hazard for the country.

Children have been playing and taking selfies in the clouds of white suds on Marina Beach, even though they give off an acrid smell and fishermen have been told not to go into the sea nearby.

Doctors have warned that skin problems could be caused by the foam, which forms every monsoon season but has been particularly bad this year.

Word has not got through to the hundreds of families who throng India's longest urban beach, letting children happily skip in the toxin-filled froth.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board said it is analysing samples from the foam which has spread several kilometres along the beach.

"It is definitely not good for people to go into the foam but they just do not understand the risks," said Pravakar Mishra, a scientist at the National Centre for Coastal Research in Chennai who has seen the clouds of foam grow in recent years.

Authorities were also on alert for a repeat of a 2017 incident when thousands of fish were killed by pollution that hit beaches around the same time.

Fisherman Jeyaseelan, 30, said customers do not want to buy even the small amount of fish he has been able to catch in recent days.

"Everyone thinks it is contaminated," he said. "My wage has been cut to next to nothing."

Residents play in foam washing up on Marina Beach in Chennai, India. PHOTO: AFP

Marina Beach has been a centrepiece of Chennai life for more than a century. At weekends, tens of thousands fill the once-pristine sands where the pollution is another sign of India's struggle to keep up with its growing economy.

Experts blame heavy rain in recent days that has carried untreated sewage and phosphate down to the sea.

Torrential rains have lashed Tamil Nadu state, paralysing life in several districts. Schools and colleges will remain closed in Chennai and major cities like Thoothukudi, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, where large parts remain inundated, media reports said. More rain is expected.

At least 17 people were killed when a 4.5-metre-high compound wall fell on three houses in the Coimbatore district early on Monday while people were sleeping.

State authorities claim they have made adequate arrangements for heavy rains. In Chennai, the state government has set up 176 relief centres. Boats have been kept ready to evacuate people.

Residents walk over foamy discharge, caused by pollutants, at Marina Beach in Chennai, India. PHOTO: AFP

According to Mishra, much of the foam comes from washing detergent residue that mixes with other waste.

Only 40 per cent of sewage in Chennai and other big cities gets proper treatment, the researcher added. "The rest flows into the sea and this is what happens."

Mishra is setting up a buoy to monitor pollution levels in the sea just as Delhi now has a network of monitoring stations for its notoriously dirty air.

"Pollution is now a bigger threat to India's beaches than the rising seas," said Mishra, highlighting the sewage, micro plastic that is killing fish and the bags and cups that cover the sand.

Mishra said volunteers had collected nearly a tonne of plastic and other waste in just two hours at a Chennai beach during a recent clean-up.

More about
india Pollution water pollution ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES

TRENDING

Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead
Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie and Kate's top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
New music video for Majulah Singapura a ground-up initiative to celebrate anthem&#039;s 60th anniversary
New music video for Majulah Singapura a ground-up initiative to celebrate anthem's 60th anniversary
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar &amp; other deals this week
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar & other deals this week
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Local pet crematorium accused of 'fake ashes' bites back at dog owner
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point

SERVICES