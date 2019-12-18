Traditional Hong Kong New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled over protest fears

Hong Kong's traditional New Year's Eve fireworks display has been cancelled for the first time in its 10-year history after police - citing a security threat posed by anti-government protests - opposed the showpiece event, adding to a series of hammer blows against city's ailing economy.

Organisers from the Hong Kong Tourism Board revealed on Tuesday that the fireworks show for December 31 over Victoria Harbour had been called off, even as they announced a 56 per cent drop in tourist figures for November.

That same day, the city's flagship airline reported a 46 per cent plunge in passenger arrival numbers and the jobless rate in the food and beverage industry surged to a seven-year high.

A police source said senior officers had serious concerns over whether an event attracting hundreds of thousands of revellers could be held safely amid the often-violent social unrest that has gripped the city since June.

The show is set to be replaced in part by pyrotechnics released from city rooftops on a much smaller scale than those launched annually from a barge in the harbour.

"Public safety is our top priority as the fireworks can attract huge crowds gathering around the harbour," Tourism Board chairman Pang Yiu-kai said.

Six months of anti-government protests and turmoil have sent tourist numbers plummeting and led to the cancellation of major events, including the Clockenflap music festival, the Hong Kong Tennis Open and the Wine & Dine Festival.

The Lunar New Year parade in January will also be replaced by a carnival after it was deemed too risky to hold the event through an area of Kowloon that is among the worst affected by chaotic protests.

The police source said officers had raised grave concerns to government departments and others involved in organising the event as to whether it could run smoothly when the authorities were struggling to maintain law and order.

"The social unrest has not ended. Any violent act could descend into chaos and put the safety of revellers in danger," the source said.

Tourism Board executive director Dane Cheng Ting-yat said an enhanced version of the Symphony of Lights - the daily visual show beamed from both sides of Victoria Harbour - would be held instead on New Year's Eve, and the countdown could be watched on smartphones via live streaming.