Traffic 'big brother' in Indonesia uses humour to discipline motorists

"Good evening, welcome to the Pasteur Crossroad. To akang, who is carrying a helmet-less passenger, if you love her please give her a helmet. To teteh, please just leave the vehicle if you don't have a helmet with you. Please look for a person who cares more about you."

The voice of an officer at the Area Traffic Control System (ATCS) of the Bandung Transportation Agency reverberated around the Pasteur Crossroad in Bandung, West Java.

Two motorists on a blue vespa scooter immediately knew that they were the ones being spoken to by the officer. The teteh, Sundanese for sister, then left the akang, Sundanese for brother, and took an ojek (motorcycle taxi), who gave her a proper and safe helmet.

The officer was not on the street but rather was watching road users via CCTV cameras installed at the intersection. Remotely, some officers would reprimand people with humour, to remind them of good traffic etiquette and safety.

Several cities have installed CCTV cameras to monitor traffic behaviour, a concept sometimes called "big brother", a term for remote surveillance from George Orwell's novel 1984.

The scene was recorded and uploaded on the official Instagram account of the agency @atcs.kotabandung. Paired with a sad oldie number, "Hati yang Luka" from famous singer Betharia Sonata, the video has gained more than 16,000 likes from amused internet users.

The post, which was uploaded on recently, gained many comments, mostly praising the comedic manner in which the officers disciplined the motorists.

Instagram account @nafis_mahmudi said "Honey, this is why I told you to always use a helmet whether we drive near or far, because I love you and care about your safety on the road, my beloved wife @novyparwati20.

Another user, @ichalmu1n asked West Java Governor Ridwan "Emil" Kamil to give the social media admin a raise.

The same account uploaded a video of an ATCS officer telling a motorcycle passenger, who was not wearing a standardized helmet, to leave the vehicle.

"You are not wearing an SNI (Indonesia National Standard) helmet, Sir. You are wearing a PUBG helmet!" the officer said on the speaker, making the other motorists laugh.

Outside of Bandung, the transportation agency in Medan, North Sumatra, has also made a humorous contribution, uploading funny videos of officers telling personal life lessons over the speakers to encourage violators to change their behaviour - either by putting on their helmets or stopping at crosswalks.

In one video, an officer from the Medan Transportation Agency tells motorists to stop before the crosswalk, and also addresses a man who is eating an ice cream while driving his motorbike. "Finish your ice cream first before continuing your journey. We don't want anything bad to happen to you," she said in a caring manner.

The video, which was uploaded on Mar. 16 has gained more than 29,000 likes and many supportive replies.

Instagram user @malaysian_and_proud said "The CCTV operator is so sweet. I love her voice. She should do more videos!"

Many more funny videos can viewed on Instagram by searching for the hashtag #atcsparodi.