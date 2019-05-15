Careers

Traffic-busters: Bangkok cops offer kids free rides to school

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
In a bid to ease traffic congestion outside Bangkok schools at the start of the new semester, police are providing a free motorcycle service to ferry kids to class from five designated locations.

Assistant to National Police Chief Pol Lt General Damrongsak Kittiprapas said on Wednesday that the project "Song Nong Teung Rongrian" (Sending Kids to School) would see traffic police provide free rides to pupils from five areas - Ploenchit Tollway's exit ramp, Silom Tollway's exit ramp, Victory Monument Tollway's exit ramp, the area under Rama 4 Tollway, and the Tang Hua Seng U-Turn point.

Damrongsak was speaking as he led deputy traffic police chief Pol Maj General Jirasan Kaeosaeng-ek, traffic police commander Pol Maj General Nithithorn Jintakanon and officials to inspect the free school rides outside Bangkok Christian College on Sathorn Road.

Bangkok Christian College director Supakit Jitklongsap said his school would soon be using a smartphone application to students travel to school.

