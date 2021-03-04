Trans influencer's fake pregnancy could have breached law: Taiwan health authorities

TAIPEI — Kaohsiung’s Department of Health said on Wednesday (March 3) that trans internet celebrity Wang Yao, who allegedly faked her pregnancy, has likely breached the law.

The health authorities said in a press release that the case was reported to the Ministry of Health and Welfare after collecting relevant evidence and statements from Wang.

Wang, who had previously published ultrasound photos and other medical records on social media, has reportedly admitted that she is not pregnant.

Wang Yao’s alleged fake pregnancy will be investigated according to the Social Order Maintenance Act.

According to Article 63 of the Social Order Maintenance Act, anyone who spreads rumours in a way that is sufficient to undermine public order and peace may be detained for no more than three days or fined up to NT$30,000 (S$1,436).

In response to the health authorities, Wang Yao’s boyfriend Teddy said on Instagram that Wang never admitted to faking her pregnancy.

He said that the news was reported indiscriminately and added that he is “waiting for how they impose a penalty.”

The trans woman took to Instagram on Feb 18 to announce her pregnancy with ultrasound photos of her baby alongside a medical form allegedly provided by the Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital to support her claims.

On March 1, she announced the “new progress” of her supposed pregnancy on social media platforms with a short ultrasound video.