Transitional social restrictions in Jakarta extended to Nov 22

The Jakarta administration has extended the transitional period of large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) for another 14 days starting Monday until Nov. 22, as efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the capital continue.

The city claimed that it saw Covid-19 transmission decline 55 percent within the last 14 days. It saw 12,481 new active cases on Oct. 24, but the number dropped to 8,026 cases on Nov 7.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said the administration would only pull the emergency brake policy – the imposition of full PSBB – if the city saw a surge in Covid-19 infections so significant that it could cripple the healthcare system.

The capital previously returned to full PSBB on Sept 14 after health authorities recorded a surge in new active Covid-19 cases. The Jakarta administration relaxed the restrictions on Oct 12 despite tallying more than 1,000 new confirmed cases daily.

Anies claimed the epidemiologists’ data had shown that the transitional PSBB had helped Jakarta to control the outbreak.

“However, we need to stay alert. Don’t let the improving situation catch us off guard. Although it has slowed down, the transmission is still happening,” Anies said on Sunday, urging Jakartans to adhere to strict health protocols.

According to the provincial administration, the bed occupancy rate among Covid-19 referral hospitals declined from 66 per cent on Oct 10 to 56 per cent on Nov 7.

Data from the University of Indonesia’s School of Public Health show that the current rate of public adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing stands at 60 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively.

The study suggests that a minimum 80 percent rate is necessary for the capital to further curb transmission.

On Sunday, Jakarta recorded 826 new confirmed cases , bringing the total tally to 112,027.

