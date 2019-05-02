Trapped in bathroom, girl in India survives on just water

A girl in Telangana, India, survived for days just on water after falling into her neighbours' bathroom, Makkal Osai reported.

The seven-year-old was playing on the top floor of her parents' house when she slipped and fell onto the roof of the neighbouring house.The roof gave way and she fell into the bathroom below.

The girl was unable to get out as the bathroom was locked as the neighbours had left town for four days. Her calls for help went un­heard.

When her parents couldn't find her after searching the neighbourhood, they made a police report.

The neighbours who returned on April 24 were shocked to find the unconscious girl in their bathroom and immediately contacted her parents. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment.