Travellers avoiding Hong Kong in record numbers as airport posts nearly 1 million drop in passengers for November

Official figures show that passenger numbers at Hong Kong International Airport experienced their steepest drop.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Danny Lee
South China Morning Post

Hong Kong International Airport lost close to 1 million passengers in November, the steepest numerical drop in any single month since violent anti-government protests began in the city, official figures released on Sunday showed.

In the worst drop in more than a decade, the airport handled 5.02 million passengers, some 969,000 fewer in November, a drop of 16.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2018.

The Airport Authority, which runs one of Asia's premier air transit and cargo hubs, attributed the sharp fall to a drop in arrivals, in contrast, the number of passengers transiting and departing experienced marginal growth.

"Passenger volume continued to be affected by weak visitor traffic, with passengers to and from the mainland and Southeast Asia experiencing the most significant decreases," the authority said in a statement.

Between August and November, the airport handled 3.3 million fewer passengers.

October saw a drop of 802,000 travellers, September was down 710,000, and August fell 851,000. The drops equates to a reduction of 12-13 per cent.

In June 2009, passenger traffic fell 18.9 per cent at the height of the global financial crisis.

The slump caused by the effects of the protest have been far-reaching, with the airport's passenger numbers growing in the first half of the year - up 1.03 million in the year to July against the same period of 2018.

To date, the airport has processed 65.8 million travellers. At the same point up to November 2018, the figure stood at 68.1 million.

The decline in passengers has already surpassed the worst annual expectations. The authority had forecast just a 2 million drop in travellers, that figure is now likely to be closer to 3 million.

The authority said it had seen a 6 per cent rise in transit traffic, while outbound Hong Kong resident travel grew 5 per cent in November. It did not specify the drop for inbound passengers.

Hong Kong's largest airline, Cathay Pacific, is targeting connecting passengers who do not want to stop in Hong Kong, as the carrier offsets reductions in inbound and outbound travel.

To do this, Cathay, which relies on almost half its passenger mix on connecting passengers, has wooed transit travellers with even cheaper airfares.

November was also the biggest month yet for airlines cutting back in and out of Hong Kong, with close to 10 per cent of scheduled seats removed through cancelled flights and routes, according to data from the International Air Transport Association.

Last month, Cathay Pacific said its capacity for November and December would be between 6 and 7 per cent lower in response to weaker passenger demand.

Mainland carriers led the sharp pullback, with the likes of Xiamen Airlines eliminating the bulk of its 26 weekly flights, while China Eastern scaled back Shanghai Pudong-Hong Kong flights to 32 from 56 a week.

Airlines are also suffering through the protests, with Hong Kong Airlines pushed to the brink of collapse. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

November was equally tough for Hong Kong Airlines as the trading conditions pushed the city's third largest airline to the brink of collapse, as it slashed more services to stem its losses.

As the Airport Authority noted, travel from China was very weak as citizens from the mainland steer clear of the civil unrest in Hong Kong.

Cathay Pacific is also a victim of the boycott of mainland tourists and simmering punishment from China's top civil aviation regulator.

Outside the seasonality of the post-Lunar New Year travel period, November typically is one of the quieter months of travel for the year, but the extent of the protests worsened the situation.

Also amid the US-China trade tensions, cargo volumes continued to fall, down 3.4 per cent to 450,000 tonnes, in a traditionally peak period for freight.

Hong Kong's airport may see a 7 to 8 per cent drop in passenger volume through fiscal 2020, ending March 31, because of fewer visitors amid social unrest, according to S&P Global Ratings.

It also penned in a tepid zero to 2 per cent growth in the following two years linked to the city's GDP growth.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests Airports

TRENDING

More BTO flats to be launched in 2020 to meet additional demand following key policy changes
More BTO flats to be launched in 2020 to meet additional demand following key policy changes
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens today: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict
Signalling fault hits North-South Line during Monday morning rush
Signalling fault hits North-South Line during Monday morning rush
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here&#039;s what she says in tears
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here's what she says in tears
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight

Home Works

An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes

SERVICES