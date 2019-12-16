Travellers avoiding Hong Kong in record numbers as airport posts nearly 1 million drop in passengers for November

Hong Kong International Airport lost close to 1 million passengers in November, the steepest numerical drop in any single month since violent anti-government protests began in the city, official figures released on Sunday showed.

In the worst drop in more than a decade, the airport handled 5.02 million passengers, some 969,000 fewer in November, a drop of 16.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2018.

The Airport Authority, which runs one of Asia's premier air transit and cargo hubs, attributed the sharp fall to a drop in arrivals, in contrast, the number of passengers transiting and departing experienced marginal growth.

"Passenger volume continued to be affected by weak visitor traffic, with passengers to and from the mainland and Southeast Asia experiencing the most significant decreases," the authority said in a statement.

Between August and November, the airport handled 3.3 million fewer passengers.

October saw a drop of 802,000 travellers, September was down 710,000, and August fell 851,000. The drops equates to a reduction of 12-13 per cent.

In June 2009, passenger traffic fell 18.9 per cent at the height of the global financial crisis.

The slump caused by the effects of the protest have been far-reaching, with the airport's passenger numbers growing in the first half of the year - up 1.03 million in the year to July against the same period of 2018.

To date, the airport has processed 65.8 million travellers. At the same point up to November 2018, the figure stood at 68.1 million.

The decline in passengers has already surpassed the worst annual expectations. The authority had forecast just a 2 million drop in travellers, that figure is now likely to be closer to 3 million.

The authority said it had seen a 6 per cent rise in transit traffic, while outbound Hong Kong resident travel grew 5 per cent in November. It did not specify the drop for inbound passengers.