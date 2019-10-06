Truck crushes 3-year-old in fatal accident in Thailand

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
Kannyasorn Thinthip
The Nation/Asia News Network

A 3-year-old boy was run over by a six-wheeler on Sunday morning as he was riding his bike outside his grandparents' home in Phrae's Long district.

Upon learning of the fatal crash at 7.45am, the local precinct's inspector Pol Lt-Colonel Thanom Kanthiya led rescue workers to the scene at the Mae Lan Pattana village in Tambon Huai Ore. Upon arrival they found the boy's body with severe head injuries and the truck driver Somchai Kanha, 55, with his undamaged vehicle.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network
Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Initial probe showed that Somchai was transporting rocks from the Ban Pin area and was driving down the road when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the little boy. The child had been living with his grandparents as his parents had separated and were working in other provinces.

The district's police superintendent Pol Colonel Bumrung Nomsian said Somchai was initially charged with reckless driving causing another person's death.

The deceased boy's mother, Jenjira Saenthanu, who works in Chon Buri, said her son had called her at about 7am and said "I love you, mum, please don't be stubborn…", adding that an hour later she learned of her son's demise and rushed back to Phrae.

