Tuberculosis crisis in India: Disease that kills the most people in the world gains ground with testing and treatment disrupted by lockdown for coronavirus

In April, government health care centres in India detected 34,342 new cases of an insidious disease that targets the lungs. There is growing alarm that the numbers could surge, creating an epidemic India is ill-equipped to handle. And no, it is not Covid-19. It is the world’s biggest infectious killer: Tuberculosis.

Under lockdown since March 25, India in its battle against coronavirus has neglected this disease, which has plagued the country for centuries,

Access to diagnostic clinics has been difficult. People who were suspected of having TB and were asked to go for a test before the lockdown have not been able to go. Some labs are shut, but the bigger problem is the lack of public transport and restrictions on people’s movements.

That cases of this highly infectious disease are going undetected is revealed in the figures. Those TB cases detected in India in April are a fall of almost 80 per cent from the 156,000 cases detected in the same month a year ago, according to Nikshay, the country’s official TB portal.

India hopes to eliminate TB by 2025. With 2.8 million cases annually, India accounts for more than one-fourth of the world’s reported cases. The disease currently kills more than 1,000 Indians every day.

Globally, about 10 million new TB infections occur every year, and 1.5 million people die annually of the disease.

The United Nations-administered Stop TB Partnership warns that coronavirus lockdowns around the world could lead to as many as 1.4 million additional tuberculosis deaths by 2025, as testing and treatment programmes are disrupted.

Until they are diagnosed, people with TB could be infecting everyone around them; poor Indians have been confined to their tiny, overcrowded homes during the lockdown. While they wait to be diagnosed, they are also more vulnerable to Covid-19 because of their damaged lungs.

TB patients already under treatment but who are not improving have been waiting to see if they are drug-resistant – a particularly lethal form of TB. According to the World Health Organisation, one-third of global drug-resistant TB cases are in India.

“We had a distress call from a man whose father was being treated but wasn’t improving. His doctor wanted him tested for drug-resistant TB before the lockdown … they have been waiting all this time and the son was frantic,” says Chapal Mehra, a public health specialist from the non-profit group Survivors Against TB.

“He eventually managed to get the local administration to send someone to his home and collect a sputum sample and test him.”

Mehra says that apart from lack of diagnosis, some TB patients are struggling to get their drugs. If the nearby chemist doesn’t have them, they are often unable to travel if they have no private vehicle.

Taking the medication on time, without a break, is vital to stopping the TB bacteria becoming resistant to the medicines and much harder to treat.

Recently, a woman in her 20s with drug-resistant TB contacted Survivors Against TB to say she was about to run out of the drugs she needed, and no nearby chemist had them.

“She didn’t really understand the seriousness of the situation. She kept saying she thought she’d be OK for a week without the medication, not realising this is dangerous,” says Mehra.

The group contacted officials in the government’s National TB Control Programme and the government drug supplier delivered the drugs to the woman’s home.

Mehra says that whenever his group has contacted the government for help, the response has been positive, probably, he says, “because they are petrified, as we are, that after Covid-19 abates, the last thing we want is to be in serious trouble with TB”.

India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare wrote to all state governments urging them to ensure that diagnosis, treatment and drug supplies for TB patients remain unaffected by the lockdown. But it sent the letter on April 24, a month after the lockdown began.

By that time, non-Covid-19 hospitals were running lean operations, with most outpatient departments closed, particularly in private hospitals. There was often confusion as to whether government TB centres were open or not. Even if they were, some patients had no way to get to them.

New Delhi pulmonologist Dr Hemant Kalra who practises at Max Hospital in Pitampura has been doing about 20 online consultations a day, half of them for TB patients.

“I know transport is a problem for some, but the labs are all open and the drugs are freely available at most chemists,” he says.

The third major difficulty for TB patients has been the absence of support from doctors and dedicated social health workers when they experience nausea, fungal infections, psychosis or seizures – side-effects of the very powerful drugs used to treat the disease.

Pre-lockdown, social health workers monitored their progress and watched out for these issues. But these workers have been moved to the Covid-19 front line.

“They can be so distressed at the side-effects that they feel demotivated and that it’s not worth continuing the drugs. This can be fatal. This is when doctors and social health workers help them handle the side-effects and the mental health problems that often arise,” says Mehra.

For some experts, the big fear is that once the lockdown ends and Covid-19 abates, TB patients might not seek help for fear of being mistaken for Covid-19 patients, as the symptoms are similar.

However, Kalra feels this fear must be considered as part of the “new normal”.

“Everyone is scared to go to hospital. Even people with normal and mild flu symptoms are scared of being thought to have coronavirus. We have to live with that reality and reassure TB patients along with the wider public,” he says.

