Turtle found stranded, covered in net and oil on touristy Bintan Beach

A sea turtle has washed up on Angsana Bintan private beachfront resort at the Lagoi integrated tourism zone in Bintan regency, Riau Islands.

According to a statement issued by resort developer Banyan Tree Bintan's turtle conservation laboratory, resort staffers first found the green turtle stranded, wrapped around a fishing net and covered in oil sludge.

"The green turtle could not move at all," laboratory staffer Renal Yude said on Sunday, as quoted by kompas.com.

The laboratory staff immediately cut the net and cleaned the turtle. The laboratory released the animal back into the sea after it had recovered.

Renal added it was not the first sea turtle to be found stranded on the beach. Some turtles had been even found dead upon being discovered by locals.

"It is important for us to be aware about maintaining the condition of our sea so we don't harm marine animals or even ourselves. We shouldn't throw away plastic waste or fishing nets into the ocean," he went on to say.

According to the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry, the green turtle is commonly found in the archipelago because the country is located within the animal's migration route between the Indian and Pacific oceans.

While the green turtle is listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as an endangered species, the government included the animal on the list of protected species as stipulated in a 1999 government regulation and a 2018 environment and forestry ministerial regulation.