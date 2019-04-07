Two arrested for calling Indonesian President Jokowi 'new Pharaoh', 'greater than Muhammad'

PHOTO: AFP
Gisela Swaragita
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Two people have been arrested for posting content on social deemed insulting to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

Among the two arrested was Juranda Aditya from Bangka regency, Bangka Belitung Islands, who posted a photo of Jokowi and comedian Andre Taulany.

Andre was recently accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad on TV after making a joke about how the prophet smelled like 1,000 flowers. Having been reported to the police but not prosecuted, Andre denied the accusation and apologised for his controversial remark.

Juranda captioned the photo: "The President is more noble than the Prophet [Muhammad], Insulting the President equals jail time, [while if you] insult the prophet, you only need to apologise".

The photo was posted on June 18 on his account Juranda Konyoll.

"He was arrested for alleged hate speech and spreading fake news. He was arrested while working in a hotel in Sungailiat," Sr. Comr. Indra Krismayadi, director of special crimes at the Bangka Belitung Police, said as quoted by tempo.co on Wednesday.

Indra said Juranda had posted several articles that allegedly contained hate speech on his Facebook account.

He could be charged under articles 45 and 28 of the Electronic Information and Transactions Law and articles 207 or 208 of the Criminal Code on insulting the authorities, Indra said.

"He is facing six years in prison."

Juranda said he regretted his actions. "I saw the article on Facebook, and then I reposted it with comments. I regret doing it," he said.

Meanwhile, in Blitar, East Java, a woman was arrested for posting a picture of a mummy with Jokowi's face.

The woman, who hails from Kalipucung village, Sanankulon district, captioned the photo, "the new fir'aun[pharaoh]."

The picture was posted on her Facebook account, Aida Konveksi. The police said the picture posted by the woman had gone viral but she claimed that she only uploaded what she had seen on Facebook.

"The case is still under investigation," the Blitar Police's chief detective said as quoted by tribunnews.com.

More about

Jokowi INDONESIA Social media
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Indonesian tries to sell kidney for son&#039;s brain tumour op, hospital does it for free
Indonesian tries to sell kidney for son's brain tumour op, hospital does it for free
Twin sisters fined for assaulting condo staff lose appeal
Twin sisters fined for assaulting condo staff lose appeal
Adorable wedding photos of Mario Ho and Ming Xi revealed
Adorable wedding photos of Mario Ho and Ming Xi revealed
Donnie Yen nails &#039;Bottle Cap Challenge&#039; blindfolded
Donnie Yen nails 'Bottle Cap Challenge' blindfolded
Police officer in Taiwan dies after train passenger stabs him
Police officer in Taiwan dies after train passenger stabs him
Cristiano Ronaldo causes a stir with appearance at Our Tampines Hub
Cristiano Ronaldo causes a stir with appearance at Our Tampines Hub
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
Cambodian farmer finds daughter&#039;s skull in crocodile enclosure after she was eaten alive
Cambodian farmer finds daughter's skull in crocodile enclosure after she was eaten alive
Seven charged with murder of man at Orchard Towers
Seven charged with murder of man at Orchard Towers
&#039;I also like baby&#039;: Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming dispels rumours of divorce with actress Angelababy
'I also like baby': Huang Xiaoming dispels rumours of divorce with Angelababy

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 1-7: Free durian giveaway at Audio House
Good deals must share: Free durian giveaway by Audio House
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
How to buy your first rolex
How to buy your first rolex
8 Best ramen restaurants to get your noodle fix in Singapore
8 Best ramen restaurants to get your noodle fix in Singapore

Home Works

8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

He ran away to join the circus at 21, now he&#039;s &#039;retiring&#039; at 33
He ran away to join the circus at 21, now he's 'retiring' at 33
#Joeyjios: We took on a 1kg beef bowl challenge that costs $42
#Joeyjios: We took on a 1kg beef bowl challenge that costs $42
GrabTowel? Deliveryman caught taking towel from clothes rack outside HDB flat
GrabTowel? Deliveryman caught taking towel from clothes rack outside HDB flat
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him

SERVICES