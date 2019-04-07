Two arrested for calling Indonesian President Jokowi 'new Pharaoh', 'greater than Muhammad'

Two people have been arrested for posting content on social deemed insulting to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

Among the two arrested was Juranda Aditya from Bangka regency, Bangka Belitung Islands, who posted a photo of Jokowi and comedian Andre Taulany.

Andre was recently accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad on TV after making a joke about how the prophet smelled like 1,000 flowers. Having been reported to the police but not prosecuted, Andre denied the accusation and apologised for his controversial remark.

Juranda captioned the photo: "The President is more noble than the Prophet [Muhammad], Insulting the President equals jail time, [while if you] insult the prophet, you only need to apologise".