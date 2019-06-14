Two arrested for snatching Singaporean couple's mobile phone in Bali

Police have apprehended two men suspected of stealing a mobile phone from a Singaporean couple in Bali, whose nightmare vacation story went viral in early May.
The suspects, identified as Komang Joni alias Yang Ewes, 23, and I Wayan Adiasa alias Dayuh, 26, were arrested on Tuesday after being on the run for almost a month after their alleged crime.
According to the Bali Police, the suspects, who were riding a motorbike, had followed the victims, Eugene Aathar, 24, and his wife, Dolly Ho, 24, who were also riding a motorbike from Jl. Legian, Kuta, and snatched the victim's mobile phone as they rode by.
The victims reportedly fell from their motorbike and sustained injuries.
"We immediately checked the crime scene and conducted an investigation. We found that the two suspects rode a black N Max scooter, and were not wearing a helmet. This case has become our priority as it had went viral on social media," Bali Police's general crime director Sr. Comr. Andi Fairan told The Jakarta Post on Thursday Andi explained that Joni was believed to have been the one who stole the mobile phone while Adiasa drove the motorbike. One of the suspects reportedly said he hoped to use the spoils of his crime to buy milk for his baby. "We shot Adiasa in the leg during the arrest, as he was trying to resist," Andi said.
