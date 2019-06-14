Two arrested for snatching Singaporean couple's mobile phone in Bali

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday after being on the run for almost a month after their alleged crime.

Police have apprehended two men suspected of stealing a mobile phone from a Singaporean couple in Bali, whose nightmare vacation story went viral in early May.

The suspects, identified as Komang Joni alias Yang Ewes, 23, and I Wayan Adiasa alias Dayuh, 26, were arrested on Tuesday after being on the run for almost a month after their alleged crime.

According to the Bali Police, the suspects, who were riding a motorbike, had followed the victims, Eugene Aathar, 24, and his wife, Dolly Ho, 24, who were also riding a motorbike from Jl. Legian, Kuta, and snatched the victim's mobile phone as they rode by.

The victims reportedly fell from their motorbike and sustained injuries.