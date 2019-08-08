Two buses in rear-end collision in Hong Kong, leaving 11 injured

Eleven passengers were injured in a collision between two double-decker buses near the Tai Lam Tunnel in northern Hong Kong during Wednesday's morning rush hour.
Emergency services were called to the latest in a spate of crashes on the Tsing Long Highway shortly before 8.30am, when a Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) and Long Win Bus vehicle collided near the tunnel's toll gate in Pat Heung.
An initial investigation showed the KMB vehicle had failed to brake in time and rammed into the back of the other bus, which was slowing down at the time of the incident, according to a police spokesman.
"Eleven passengers - nine men and two females - from the Kowloon Motor Bus were slightly injured," he said.
The Fire Services Department said seven fire engines and four ambulances were deployed at the scene.
The injured were taken to Pok Oi Hospital in Yuen Long for treatment.
The spokesman said both drivers were unhurt and they passed a breathalyser test. No arrests have been made. Officers from the New Territories South traffic unit were handling the case. It was the third bus crash on the same highway in three weeks. On July 30, 77 people were injured when two double-deckers collided near the Tsuen Wan exit of the tunnel. A KMB and a Citybus vehicle were involved in the incident. On July 18, a bus driver died and 14 people were injured in a collision between a truck and a Citybus vehicle outside the Pat Heung exit of the tunnel. Police figures show that 50 people died in 49 fatal traffic accidents across the city in the first half of this year. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.