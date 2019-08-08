Two buses in rear-end collision in Hong Kong, leaving 11 injured

Two buses from different companies collided near the Pat Heung entrance of the Tai Lam Tunnel during the rush hour on Wednesday morning.

Eleven passengers were injured in a collision between two double-decker buses near the Tai Lam Tunnel in northern Hong Kong during Wednesday's morning rush hour.

Emergency services were called to the latest in a spate of crashes on the Tsing Long Highway shortly before 8.30am, when a Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) and Long Win Bus vehicle collided near the tunnel's toll gate in Pat Heung.

An initial investigation showed the KMB vehicle had failed to brake in time and rammed into the back of the other bus, which was slowing down at the time of the incident, according to a police spokesman.

"Eleven passengers - nine men and two females - from the Kowloon Motor Bus were slightly injured," he said.

The Fire Services Department said seven fire engines and four ambulances were deployed at the scene.

The injured were taken to Pok Oi Hospital in Yuen Long for treatment.