Two buses in rear-end collision in Hong Kong, leaving 11 injured

Two buses from different companies collided near the Pat Heung entrance of the Tai Lam Tunnel during the rush hour on Wednesday morning.
PHOTO: Facebook
Clifford Lo
South China Morning Post

Eleven passengers were injured in a collision between two double-decker buses near the Tai Lam Tunnel in northern Hong Kong during Wednesday's morning rush hour.

Emergency services were called to the latest in a spate of crashes on the Tsing Long Highway shortly before 8.30am, when a Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) and Long Win Bus vehicle collided near the tunnel's toll gate in Pat Heung.

An initial investigation showed the KMB vehicle had failed to brake in time and rammed into the back of the other bus, which was slowing down at the time of the incident, according to a police spokesman.

"Eleven passengers - nine men and two females - from the Kowloon Motor Bus were slightly injured," he said.

The Fire Services Department said seven fire engines and four ambulances were deployed at the scene.

The injured were taken to Pok Oi Hospital in Yuen Long for treatment.

The spokesman said both drivers were unhurt and they passed a breathalyser test. No arrests have been made. Officers from the New Territories South traffic unit were handling the case.

It was the third bus crash on the same highway in three weeks.

On July 30, 77 people were injured when two double-deckers collided near the Tsuen Wan exit of the tunnel. A KMB and a Citybus vehicle were involved in the incident.

On July 18, a bus driver died and 14 people were injured in a collision between a truck and a Citybus vehicle outside the Pat Heung exit of the tunnel.

Police figures show that 50 people died in 49 fatal traffic accidents across the city in the first half of this year.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post. 

More about
Hong Kong Accidents - Traffic

TRENDING

9 places to watch NDP fireworks that are not Marina Bay Sands, Esplanade &amp; Gardens by the Bay
9 places to watch NDP fireworks that are not Marina Bay Sands, Esplanade & Gardens by the Bay
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
&#039;Is my maid using black magic?&#039; These stories will give you the chills!
'Is my maid using black magic?' These stories will give you the chills!
CEO who sexually assaulted son&#039;s schoolmate loses appeal
CEO who sexually assaulted son's schoolmate loses appeal
Honestbee faces $6m of demands, owes at least $289m: Court documents
Honestbee faces $6m of demands, owes at least $289m: Court documents
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
Choa Chu Kang Town Council lodges police report after China&#039;s flag displayed at HDB block
Choa Chu Kang Town Council lodges police report after China's flag displayed at HDB block
5 reasons why I&#039;d rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas
5 reasons why I'd rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas
I feel terrible: Dennis Chew apologises for e-pay &#039;brownface&#039; advertisement
I feel terrible: Dennis Chew apologises for e-pay 'brownface' advertisement
Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police
Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police
Eat live fish and drink chicken blood? Chinese workers allegedly punished for underperforming
Eat live fish and drink chicken blood? Chinese workers allegedly punished for underperforming
Uniqlo&#039;s new kampung-spirit t-shirts rile Singaporeans, after designs omit western half of the country
Uniqlo's National Day t-shirts rile Singaporeans with omissions

LIFESTYLE

Pizza Hut giving away 3,186 free pizzas to celebrate National Day &amp; more deals this week
Pizza Hut giving away 3,186 free pizzas to celebrate National Day & more deals this week
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore & other fun activities
14 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
14 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law

Home Works

10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles &amp; upgrade your humble HDB
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles & upgrade your humble HDB
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Huang Xiaoming typing like a grandma is the cutest thing you&#039;ll see today
Huang Xiaoming typing like a grandma is the cutest thing you'll see today
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car

SERVICES