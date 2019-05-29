Two Indonesian activists arrested for alleged treason

The North Sumatra Police have named two activists affiliated with the People's Sovereignty National Movement (GNKR) suspects of treason in Medan.

The two suspects, Rafdinal and Zulkarnaen, were also active members of the local chapter of the National Movement to Safeguard Fatwas (GNPF).

North Police chief Insp. Gen. Agus Andrianto said the suspects were arrested following a thorough investigation and a series of complaints from locals.

He said the two suspects were arrested for violating Article 107 of the Criminal Code (KUHP) on treason.

"[The arrests] are not a form of criminalisation. Several parties reported that the suspects had violated the law," Agus told the press on Tuesday, adding that the police were simply doing their job to uphold the law.