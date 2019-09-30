Two injured as fight breaks out near Hong Kong 'Lennon Wall'

Fights erupted outside a Hong Kong MTR station in the early hours of Sunday, reportedly over a nearby "Lennon Wall", leaving at least two men injured.

The escalating tension in the city also resulted in the beating of at least two government supporters, including a woman, on Friday and Saturday, when they clashed with protesters.

Local media footage of the incident outside Fortress Hill station showed a scuffle between two groups of people just after midnight, which happened after several men removed posters from a Lennon Wall there.

The walls, where protesters post supportive messages for each other, have sprung up all over Hong Kong in the past couple of months.

Two men in the group that tried to remove posters from the wall were holding a pipe-like object and a long stick, and assaulted people who argued with them. Another man from the group also punched a person from the opposite side.

Someone who tried to stop the assault sprayed an unknown substance on the man with the pipe-like object, who had attempted to attack him with it.