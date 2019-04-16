Two men in Jakarta arrested for threatening plainclothes cop with machete

Two men were arrested by Tanah Abang Police officers after one of them allegedly held out a machete in a threatening manner in front of a plainclothes officer on Saturday.

Tanah Abang Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Lukman Cahyono said on Monday that the arrest was made near Tanah Abang Market in Central Jakarta.

When the officer was passing down a road near the market, he saw the two men act suspiciously on a motorcycle.

"The officer, who is tasked with patrolling Tanah Abang Market, saw them and became suspicious," Lukman said as quoted by wartakota.tribunnews.com.

The officer followed them, prompting them to speed up, and a chase ensued. The officer stopped them at an overpass on Jl. KH Mas Mansyur.

One of them allegedly got off the motorcycle, approached the officer and asked for any valuable belongings while holding out a machete.

"At that time, he [the cop] immediately told them that he was a police officer," Lukman added.

They initially tried to run away, but when the officer reprimanded them, they decided to stay and surrender.

The police are still investigating the case and determining whether the two men are begal (violent robbers) or simply juveniles who were ready to brawl.

They are currently detained at the Tanah Abang Police office. Along with the arrest, the police officer seized the machete and their motorcycle.