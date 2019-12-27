From two-star Michelin restaurant to union organiser, Hong Kong chef's career path is not what he had in mind

At 14, Alex Tsui had a very clear career goal - he wanted to train at a Michelin three-star restaurant in France and become one of Hong Kong's top chefs.

Fast forward 10 years, and the 24-year-old has already spent five years working in a local luxury hotel at a Michelin two-star restaurant, and even started to learn French this year.

Everything appeared to going smoothly for Tsui - until the extradition bill protests erupted in June, eventually prompting him to put his dreams aside to devote himself to what became the anti-government movement.

"What's the point of becoming an exceptional chef if the authorities have suppressed my hometown and turned it into a totally unrecognisable place?" he told the Post.

Last month, Tsui became the first chairman of the Hong Kong Hotel Employees Union, which he co-founded with dozens of fellow industry workers, most of whom he met on encrypted messaging channel Telegram.

The secondary-school graduate also decided to take English lessons to prepare for any public speeches he may have to make, although the union, in its infancy, has fewer than 200 members.

Tsui's union was one of the many Hongkongers set up as the protests drag on into their seventh month, with many hoping to increase pressure on the government by organising large-scale strikes.

As of last week, at least 24 trade unions had been established this year - almost double the 13 set up in 2018, according to Labour Department figures.

That included the Hong Kong White Collar (Administration and Clerical) Connect Union, the Hong Kong Construction and Engineering Employees General Union, the Hong Kong Information Technology Workers' Union and the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance.