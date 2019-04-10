Two underage girls saved from human trafficking in Bangkok's karaoke bar

Police raided a karaoke bar on Bangkok's Thaniya Road on Tuesday and rescued two 17-year-old girls working in the sex trade.

Acting on a tip off that the karaoke joint was being used for human trafficking, Superintendent Pol Col Douangchote Suwanjalask and his deputy, Pol.Lt.Col. Satit Sorncha of Bang Rak police station led the raid as part of the government's "Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking" policy.

There, they found Janrija Saisaeng welcoming customers to the third floor, which was serving as a brothel.

Two of the girls were identified as underage, leading to the arrest of Janjira and the building owner, Thanapat Paladechanun.