Two women, pimp picked up as Malaysian cops raid love shack in the forest

GELANG PATAH - Two women's love-shack-in-the-forest stint was shortlived, as the police swooped in and arrested them on suspicion of offering sex services to foreign construction workers from a nearby multi-billion ringgit property development project.

The two Indonesian women, aged 34 and 40, were arrested at around 11pm on April 23, while waiting for customers at a jungle area in Kampung Pok Besar, Tanjung Kupang near here, said the police.

Iskandar Puteri OCPD Asst Comm Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the two suspects were detained together with a 35-year old Indonesian man, believed to be the pimp.

"Initial investigation showed the women had been offering sex services to foreign workers for about a month, charging them RM50 (S$16) per session," he said in a statement.

He said the two women had valid travel documents, while the man did not possess valid travel documents.

Police seized two rolls of toilet papers, two bottles of lubricants and RM100 in cash during the operation.

The case is being investigated under Section 372 of the Penal Code for exploiting any person for prostitution and 372B of the Penal Code for prostitution and Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1956/63 for not possessing valid travel documents.