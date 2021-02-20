Tying the knot… again… lands Thai police officer in serious trouble

A 34-year-old police captain in Chai Nat province may face disciplinary action, and even 30 days in jail, after news of his marriage to his mistress went viral on Thursday.

Polygamy is a crime under Thai law, and Pol Captain Saranyoo Nookaew faces serious action if found guilty.

On Thursday, Niphawan, 33, showed up at her husband's wedding with their marriage certificate and her mother-in-law in tow. Saranyoo and his girlfriend's family tried to drive them away but were stopped when the mother took matters in her own hands and slapped her son. A clip of the slap with monks chanting in the background has become a meme on social media.

Niphawan said that when she realised her husband was playing away from home, she tried to get the other woman to end the affair but to no avail. She later learned her hubby was getting married to this woman, whose name has not been released.

She said she became suspicious when her husband suddenly decided on Wednesday night to “go to work”.

Niphwan and her mother-in-law have filed a case at the Central Juvenile and Family Court against the woman but have decided to spare the man. Niphawan said he still has his children to look after.

The wife and her two children, 15 and five, have moved to the in-law's house.

Meanwhile, the man and his mistress have been forced to close down their social-media accounts permanently after news of their marriage resulted in an onslaught of angry comments.