Ubud may be named global 'gastronomy destination'

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) is assessing the town of Ubud in Bali's Gianyar regency for its suitability to be named a world "gastronomy destination".

The assessment is apparently to last one year.

The UNWTO seeks to make Ubud a prototype "gastronomy destination" for other regions around the globe.

"I want Indonesia to have a world-class culinary destination, hence we need a certificate that will function like an award. The best endorsers are world organisations such as UNESCO or UNWTO and [the certificate] won't be easy to get," Tourism Ministry Arief Yahya told a press conference in Jakarta on Tuesday as quoted by kompas.com.