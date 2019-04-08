Underwater toilet in Japanese restaurant offers visitors a scenic view

Have you ever wondered what it is like to "do your business" in the toilet with 300 fishes swimming around you?

A seaside restaurant called Mumin Papa in Akashi, Hyogo prefecture in Japan, offers diners a scenic view of the aquatic life with its underwater toilet, China Press reported.

The restaurant had spent ¥30 million (S$365,000) to construct the toilet with thick transparent glasses that allows toilet users to enjoy the underwater view.

A visitor posted a video of the toilet's view on social media and the video has since gone viral, garnering 1.78 million views and 40,000 likes.