Unfairly laid-off media professionals in Thailand get ready to fight back

Approximately 800 people in the media industry have been either laid off or have had their contracts unlawfully terminated, a journalists' association was told on Friday.

A large number of the media professionals also said they were not sufficiently compensated, which is in violation of the labour law. Also, many said they had not been paid for the extra work they were made to do for subsidiaries under the same umbrella of media agencies.

In response to the complaints, the National Union of Journalists Thailand said it will come up with a logistical or advisory mechanism for those affected by unfair termination as well as help secure legal counsel for them or help negotiate better deals with their former employers.

Most of the media professionals have been affected by the return of the operating licences for digital television channels to the National Broadcasting of Telecommunications Commission.

As many as 20 veteran reporters with The Nation newspaper had their contracts terminated after the publication of the 48-year-old daily was halted.