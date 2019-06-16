UNICEF: Few in Japan use world 'best' paternity leave system

NEW YORK - Though fathers in Japan are provided with the longest paid leave for childcare, the number of those who actually use it is very small, according to a UNICEF report.

UNICEF on Thursday released a report on "family-friendly policies" that include a paid-leave system for fathers in 41 countries that are members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, or of the European Union.

The UNICEF report said that Japan ranks highest in paid-leave systems for fathers, but "in practice, very few fathers take this leave."

The report calculated the duration of parental leave for fathers at full-rate equivalent.