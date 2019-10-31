United Airlines reports rise in demand for flights to Hong Kong

United Airlines said demand for its flights to Hong Kong had returned to levels seen before the start of the civil unrest gripping the city, a sign that appetite for trips from outside the region is slowly returning.

But at a gathering in its home city of Chicago, the airline's top executives expressed caution even after it downsized its Hong Kong operations in recent months. "I would say demand is pre-existing to the current revolt there," Oscar Munoz, the carrier's CEO, said.

United, one of the world's biggest airlines, said it was willing to be more flexible as demand for travel to Hong Kong remained volatile.

It has already axed its flights from Chicago and Guam to Hong Kong, and also plans to use a smaller aircraft on its Newark-Hong Kong route from December. However, the carrier launched its second daily flight from San Francisco to the Asian financial centre last Saturday.

"We'll try and be flexible," said the airline's president Scott Kirby, adding it had no immediate plans to downsize Hong Kong further. "Demand is down pretty dramatically on all airlines to Hong Kong. And our schedule and future plans are really just going to depend on how the demand situation unfolds."

Munoz said Hong Kong remained an important premium market, despite the ongoing anti-government movement, and the city was the first international destination worldwide selected by United to launch its newest business-class seat, Polaris, back in 2017.

A large number of United's long-haul aircraft are maintained at Hong Kong International Airport, and the US carrier also has a local cabin crew base.