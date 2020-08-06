University prof warns of second virus wave, advises Thai govt to crack down on unsafe gatherings

Chulalongkorn University professor of medicine Dr Thira Woratanarat criticised the unsafe gathering of people as a high-risk factor for contracting Covid-19 and suggested that the government take action against venues or places that allow such events to be organised.

The doctor said on his Facebook page yesterday (June 7) that tourists were reported to visit Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri in huge numbers. Many did not maintain social distance or wear medical masks, he wrote.

Meanwhile, a theatre was allowed to organise an event for fans of actors and actresses. The government should exercise legal measures to stop these things, he advised.

"Some people are still scared of the Covid-19 situation, since getting infected is easy and a vaccine hasn't been developed yet. However, under the third phase of lockdown relaxation, people are living their lives as if the situation is normal. This is a violation of others' health," he wrote.

The doctor warned that if the government was not strict, the virus would spread again or a second wave could hit Thailand.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.