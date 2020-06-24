University student and boyfriend arrested on suspicion of laundering $64 million in Hong Kong

A Hong Kong university student and her boyfriend have been arrested on suspicion of laundering more than HK$360 million (S$64 million) through their bank accounts, according to police.

The 22-year-old woman, in her fourth year at university, and her 32-year-old unemployed boyfriend were detained when officers raided his home in Tseung Kwan O at about 10am on Tuesday.

“Police investigation revealed that between October 2019 and May this year, the two suspects allegedly used their bank accounts to collect HK$364 million in total from unknown sources,” said Senior Inspector Chau Wing-ka of the narcotics bureau’s financial investigation arm.

“During the operation, police froze HK$500,000 in the bank account [of the male suspect] and also seized their mobile phones as evidence.”

Chau said the money was laundered through two accounts belonging to the suspects.

“Officers are investigating the source of the money involved and the backgrounds of the holders of bank accounts involved as well as the movement of the funds,” she said.

A police source said the money was moved from local and overseas accounts into the suspects’ through more than 1,000 transactions.

“The amount of money in each transaction ranged from several thousand dollars to more than HK$1 million,” the source said.

Police were investigating whether the money was the proceeds of crime and if the suspects were hired by a money-laundering syndicate and payment was involved.

Officers began to investigate the case earlier this year, the source said, refusing to reveal whether it was in response to a complaint.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspects were being held for questioning and had not been charged. Chau said the investigation was continuing and further arrests were possible.

Under the Organised and Serious Crimes Ordinance, anyone guilty of money laundering faces a maximum penalty of 14 years behind bars and a HK$5 million fine.

Chau warned the public to be cautious of scheming strangers and keep their bank account details private.

The Joint Financial Intelligence Unit received 51,588 reports of suspicious financial transactions, with 86 per cent lodged by banks, last year.

There were 73,889 reports in 2018 and 92,115 in 2017.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.