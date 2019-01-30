University student falls from Bangkok hotel to death while playing game on phone

A third-year student from a Chiang Mai university died after falling from a Bangkok hotel balcony in the early hours of Wednesday morning while playing a popular mobile phone game.

Pattanadej Homhuan, 21, was playing Realm of Valor (RoV), when he stepped out onto a fourth-floor balcony of the Bangkok Hip Hotel in search of a better signal, his friends told police. The group of five students had been representing Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna (RMUTL) in the RoV Pro League Season 3 tournament at the Tawan-Ok branch of their university.

The friends said that after competing in the tournament on Tuesday they returned to the hotel and practised teamwork in their room. Pattanadej complained of a poor signal and walked out to play on the balcony. They later noticed that Pattanadej's character in the game was no longer moving so they checked the balcony. They discovered his mobile phone on the floor and Pattanadej lying below on the ground.

Security guard Nuan Sriboonruang, 28, said he had checked the front of the hotel after hearing a loud noise, and found the victim lying severely injured. Rescuers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation were called and arrived to find Pattanadej barely breathing.

Huay Kwang police were alerted of the death at 1.30am.