Unstable drug addict in Thailand goes berserk, attacks 13-year-old relative

A mentally unstable drug addict in Songkhla went berserk at 9pm on Thursday (July 23) and held a 13-year-old boy hostage at knifepoint.

Thanwa Panyalam, 35, broke into the boy's home and grabbed him after scaring his mother away with a knife.He then slashed the boy, known as Bas, on the neck, shoulder and arm before Bas's father showed up and saved his son by hitting Thanwa on the head.

The father then called the police and pointed them to Thanwa's home.It needed five policemen to control Thanwa and give him some first aid.

Kwanreun Panyalam, 50, Bas's mother and Thanwa's aunt, said Thanwa had been treated for mental illness, but he had stopped taking medicines and had started using drugs instead which made his condition worse.