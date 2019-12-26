Upper Thailand still cold, typhoon Phanfone to have no impact

The Thailand Meteorological Department said in its forecast on Wednesday (December 25) that the westerly wind would continue to bring cold air from the Himalayas to the North and the upper Northeast while the weak high-pressure system sitting over the upper part of the country would keep the area chilly with drops in temperature of 1 to 2 degrees.

Isolated thundershowers are forecast for the South.

The category 1 typhoon Phanfone currently passing over the Philippines would lose intensity as it moves to the South China Sea and will have no effect on Thailand.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northern region: Cool to cold with fog in the morning, lows of 12-19 degrees and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 5-10 degrees on hilltops with frost in some areas.

Northeastern region: Cold with fog in the morning, lows 17-20 degrees and highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 9-13 degrees on hilltops.

Central region: Cool with fog in the morning; lows of 20-22 degrees, highs 34-36 degrees Celsius.

Eastern region: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning; lows 21-24 degrees, highs 32-36 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 10 per cent of the area; lows of 20-24 degrees, high 31-34 degrees Celsius; wave height 1 metre.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 10 per cent of the area; lows 21-24 degrees, highs 32-34 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metres during storms.

Bangkok and surrounding area: Partly cloudy and fog in the morning; lows of 23-25 degrees, highs 33-36 degrees Celsius.