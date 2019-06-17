US academic expelled by Singapore now working in Beijing

Professor Huang Jing was banned from Singapore, which accused him of acting as an "agent of influence" for a foreign government.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Tashny Sukumaran
South China Morning Post

The China-born American academic expelled from Singapore two years ago over accusations he tried to influence foreign policy for an unknown government is now a professor in Beijing - and says he has "no hard feelings" against the Lion City.

Huang Jing, who is permanently banned from Singapore, said he spent a year in Washington DC after parting ways with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) at the National University of Singapore, to "prove" himself.

"I worked the whole year in Washington DC, my home, to show that I am not what Singapore implied I am. Right now Singapore has not clarified which foreign country I work with so I wanted to show that at least the US doesn't think I am working for whoever," he told the South China Morning Post on Monday, on the sidelines of a forum to mark the 45th anniversary of Malaysia-China ties.

Huang, who is the dean of the Institute of International and Regional Studies at Beijing Language and Culture University, added: "I don't have any hard feelings against Singapore. I think they overplayed their hand for whatever reason, but Singapore has treated me very well."

Huang, who was director of the LKYSPP's Centre on Asia and Globalisation and had lived in Singapore for close to a decade, said he had been prepared to retire in the island nation and that the claims had caught him by surprise.

Born in mainland China, Huang went to the United States in the 1980s and completed his PhD at the Department of Government at Harvard University. Before he joined the LKYSPP, he was, according to his profile page at the school's website then, a senior fellow at the John L Thornton China Centre at the Brookings Institution and a Shorenstein fellow at Stanford University.

An expert on US-China relations, he had written pro-Beijing commentaries for mainland newspapers including the People's Daily, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, and had been quoted by publications such as The New York Times and the Post.

But in August 2017, he was accused of trying to influence the decisions of senior Singapore officials by passing them "privileged" information.

"He did this in collaboration with foreign intelligence agents," said the Singapore government in a statement. "This amounts to subversion and foreign interference in Singapore's domestic politics." The government did not name the country Huang Jing was allegedly working for, but many assumed it was China, where he was born.

Said Huang, without elaborating: "Thinking back, I made some mistakes, for which I should pay the price. But bygones are bygones, the world is very big. I try to be a good scholar and deliver some public good, do my research. Whatever Singapore did or has done or will do, they have their own reasons and interests to take care of and I understand that. So I am fine."

At the forum, Huang spoke about the US-China trade war and its impact on ASEAN, later telling reporters that Southeast Asian nations should remain neutral in the face of the tussle between the two superpowers. It was dangerous for them to take sides as both China and the US could "retaliate".

"The worst that can happen is that Southeast Asia's internal diversity is exploited by any major powers from the outside world. I really believe that it works for Southeast Asian interests and China's interests for the region to keep a non-aligned or neutral position," he said, adding that a strong and united Southeast Asia could "really play a role as stabiliser" in the region.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about

Academics
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singaporean biker decapitated in freak accident in Johor Baru
Singaporean biker decapitated in freak accident in Johor Baru
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest
Pedestrian thumps fist on car bonnet along Scotts Road for no reason
Pedestrian thumps fist on car bonnet along Scotts Road for no reason
Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she&#039;s yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she's yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Singaporean artist imagines MRT as a mode of transportation in space
Singaporean artist imagines MRT as a mode of transportation in space
Customer allegedly poisons aquarium fish
Customer allegedly poisons aquarium fish
Father&#039;s Day 2019: Here&#039;s how celebrities paid tribute to their dads
Father's Day 2019: Here's how celebrities paid tribute to their dads
Girls&#039; Generation Taeyeon reveals she is struggling with depression
Girls' Generation Taeyeon reveals she is struggling with depression
Indonesia shows frustration with Singapore over Indo-Pacific vision
Indonesia shows frustration with Singapore over Indo-Pacific vision
How much does it cost to live near the top primary schools in Singapore?
How much does it cost to live near the top primary schools in Singapore?

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Why you should focus on how your kids use media instead of how long
Why you should focus on how your kids use media instead of how long
P1 registration for 2020, all you need to know
P1 registration for 2020, all you need to know

Home Works

House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Karen Mok made me cry during her final concert in Singapore
Karen Mok made me cry during her final concert in Singapore
Lawrence Wong of Yanxi Palace fame to hold first Singapore fan meeting
Lawrence Wong of Yanxi Palace fame to hold first Singapore fan meeting
I tried an unagi sauce that&#039;s literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
I tried an unagi sauce that's literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don&#039;t use toothpaste on burns
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don't use toothpaste on burns

SERVICES