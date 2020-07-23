Van driver charged with murder after failed attempt to abduct woman in Bangkok

A man suspected of allegedly trying to kidnap a woman and being responsible for her husband's death was arrested in Bangkok.

Thungmahamek Police Station on Wednesday (July 22) announced the arrest of Nadet Sitmanomai, 44, driver of the van.

On July 21, Natchada (last name withheld), 35, was returning home from near Lumpini Park with her husband, Somkiat, 42, at 3am when she was pulled into a grey Volkswagen van. Somkiat tried to stop the van by jumping in front of it, but was run over and severely injured. He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The woman managed to jump out of the van near Wat Chong Lom in Bangkok's Yannawa district and was spotted asking people for help. Her clothes were torn.