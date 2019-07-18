Victim, 58, loses $26,000 Rolex in Hong Kong sex scam

A woman who lured a 58-year-old man to a subdivided flat in Hong Kong with the promise of sex has sparked a police hunt after she made off with his HK$150,000 (S$26,000) watch.

Officers were called to the Ho Pui Street flat in Tsuen Wan at 9.47am on Wednesday after the victim made a report about theft.

The man, a Hong Kong resident, met the woman on the street before being taken to the flat for sexual services, according to a police spokesman.

When he discovered that the woman had left the scene and his Rolex watch was missing, he made an emergency call. He also ran downstairs to give chase but found no trace of her, thought to be aged about 30.

Officers combed the area, but no arrest was made.

The case was the latest in a spate of similar thefts targeting local men using sex or massage services in recent months.