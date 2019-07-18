Victim, 58, loses $26,000 Rolex in Hong Kong sex scam

A woman who lured a 58-year-old man to a subdivided flat in Hong Kong with the promise of sex has sparked a police hunt after she made off with his HK$150,000 (S$26,000) watch.
Officers were called to the Ho Pui Street flat in Tsuen Wan at 9.47am on Wednesday after the victim made a report about theft.
The man, a Hong Kong resident, met the woman on the street before being taken to the flat for sexual services, according to a police spokesman.
When he discovered that the woman had left the scene and his Rolex watch was missing, he made an emergency call. He also ran downstairs to give chase but found no trace of her, thought to be aged about 30.
Officers combed the area, but no arrest was made.
The case was the latest in a spate of similar thefts targeting local men using sex or massage services in recent months.
Over four days in May, three men aged 57 to 74 lost valuables worth HK$110,000 in total under such circumstances in Kwun Tong, Sha Tin and Tseung Kwan O. In one of the three cases, two Mandarin-speaking women lured a 65-year-old man to the staircase of PopCorn shopping centre in Tseung Kwan O with the promise of sex, then stole his HK$17,000 gold necklace on May 24. The man had his underpants and trousers lowered when his necklace was snatched. In April, there were two reports of theft in which women used the lure of sex to trap their targets and fled with HK$100,000 in valuables in Mong Kok and Tsuen Wan. The women stole a watch and gold necklace when the two men aged 62 and 69 went to the toilet. According to official statistics, police handled 42 reports of snatch thefts in the first four months of this year, up 16.7 per cent from 36 cases over the same period last year. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
Read also
Over four days in May, three men aged 57 to 74 lost valuables worth HK$110,000 in total under such circumstances in Kwun Tong, Sha Tin and Tseung Kwan O.
In one of the three cases, two Mandarin-speaking women lured a 65-year-old man to the staircase of PopCorn shopping centre in Tseung Kwan O with the promise of sex, then stole his HK$17,000 gold necklace on May 24.
The man had his underpants and trousers lowered when his necklace was snatched.
In April, there were two reports of theft in which women used the lure of sex to trap their targets and fled with HK$100,000 in valuables in Mong Kok and Tsuen Wan.
The women stole a watch and gold necklace when the two men aged 62 and 69 went to the toilet.
According to official statistics, police handled 42 reports of snatch thefts in the first four months of this year, up 16.7 per cent from 36 cases over the same period last year.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.