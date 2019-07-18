Victim, 58, loses $26,000 Rolex in Hong Kong sex scam

PHOTO: Pixabay
Clifford Lo
South China Morning Post

A woman who lured a 58-year-old man to a subdivided flat in Hong Kong with the promise of sex has sparked a police hunt after she made off with his HK$150,000 (S$26,000) watch.

Officers were called to the Ho Pui Street flat in Tsuen Wan at 9.47am on Wednesday after the victim made a report about theft.

The man, a Hong Kong resident, met the woman on the street before being taken to the flat for sexual services, according to a police spokesman.

When he discovered that the woman had left the scene and his Rolex watch was missing, he made an emergency call. He also ran downstairs to give chase but found no trace of her, thought to be aged about 30.

Officers combed the area, but no arrest was made.

The case was the latest in a spate of similar thefts targeting local men using sex or massage services in recent months.

Over four days in May, three men aged 57 to 74 lost valuables worth HK$110,000 in total under such circumstances in Kwun Tong, Sha Tin and Tseung Kwan O.

In one of the three cases, two Mandarin-speaking women lured a 65-year-old man to the staircase of PopCorn shopping centre in Tseung Kwan O with the promise of sex, then stole his HK$17,000 gold necklace on May 24.

The man had his underpants and trousers lowered when his necklace was snatched.

In April, there were two reports of theft in which women used the lure of sex to trap their targets and fled with HK$100,000 in valuables in Mong Kok and Tsuen Wan.

The women stole a watch and gold necklace when the two men aged 62 and 69 went to the toilet.

According to official statistics, police handled 42 reports of snatch thefts in the first four months of this year, up 16.7 per cent from 36 cases over the same period last year.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post. 

More about

scams crime
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
1-month-old baby dies on full month celebration after grandfather gives him alcohol
1-month-old baby dies on full month celebration after grandfather gives him alcohol
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
5 &#039;clubs&#039; offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
5 'clubs' offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
Man admits going on Dark Web to hire hitmen to murder ex-lover&#039;s boyfriend
Man admits going on Dark Web to hire hitmen to murder ex-lover's boyfriend
Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
Singapore singer Aliff Aziz posts photo with another woman, ex-wife says: &#039;I don&#039;t care&#039;
Singapore singer Aliff Aziz posts photo with another woman, ex-wife says: 'I don't care'
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
Simon Yam doesn&#039;t want daughter Ella to join showbiz so she can spend time with him
Simon Yam doesn't want daughter Ella to join showbiz so she can spend time with him

LIFESTYLE

Subscription service Access by BMW lets you drive a BMW from $2,388 a month
Subscription service Access by BMW lets you drive a BMW from $2,388 a month
Viral durian whiskey is Malaysia-made, and not actually whiskey at all
Viral durian whiskey is Malaysia-made, and not actually whiskey at all
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see

Home Works

5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters

SERVICES