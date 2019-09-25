Victim of Hong Kong radical protesters says he does not regret patriotic stance

Protesters deface a Chinese flag in New Town Plaza, Shatin in Hong Kong on Sept 22, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
China Daily/Asia News Network

HONG KONG - A Hong Kong man who was attacked after chastising anti-government protesters in mid-September is out of the hospital now, but he still bears the marks of the beating.

Mr Chow Hiu Tung confronted a group of anti-government protesters, challenged their conduct, and was beaten unconscious for expressing his view.

Mr Chow became an Internet celebrity after a video of the Sept 15 incident went viral. With his eyes still swollen more than a week after the incident, Mr Chow, 49, told reporters he has no regrets about speaking out that day.

Several bruises on his body are stark reminders of the bloody confrontation. He also lost three teeth.

Mr Chow had just left work when he spotted a crowd near the crossroads of busy Gloucester and Marsh roads on Hong Kong Island. It was about 4.50pm.

As the crowd came closer, he saw that it was made up of radical protesters waving American and Japanese flags.

They were demonstrating against Hong Kong's extradition amendment Bill, which already had been withdrawn.

Infuriated, Mr Chow rebuked the demonstrators and shouted, "Love China! I am Chinese".

Immediately, Mr Chow was surrounded.

A video of the incident shows dozens of masked and black-clad protesters attacking and beating him for more than 30 seconds. Some protesters tried to use umbrellas to hide the assault from cameras.

Mr Chow fell unconscious. He bled from his nose and mouth and was taken to a hospital, where his condition initially was listed as critical.

Mr Chow said he felt especially aggrieved by the sight of Japanese flags. 

He remarked later that people carrying the Japanese flag clearly lack basic knowledge of the humiliating history of the nation as well as Hong Kong itself, at the hands of the Japanese.

"Have they never heard about the nation's humiliation? Do they know Japan once occupied Hong Kong for three years and eight months?"

Mr Aron Kwok, a lawmaker in the city's legislature and a member of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, said the incident was a wakeup call, sending the alarm that violence by radical protesters has strayed far from the cause of "freedom" and "democracy" which the demonstrators initially claimed to be their purpose.

Mr Chow's experience was not isolated. Late on Saturday night, several attacks by radicals were reported in Yuen Long, New Territories.

One video showed a man wearing white, bleeding from a head wound, after being attacked by people wielding batons and umbrellas.

Mr John Tse, chief superintendent of the Hong Kong police public relations branch, said it has become a frequent occurrence for radical protesters to beat up those who have opposite views.

At the daily news conference by police on Monday, Mr Tse urged people to take note of the increasing violence, including widespread vandalism.

The Wu Kau Tang monument, in Tai Po, New Territories - the only State-level monument to commemorate heroes who died in the battle against the Japanese occupation during World War II－- was vandalised by radical protesters who wrote political slogans on the monument in black paint.

The national flag has also been publicly desecrated in recent demonstrations.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that such acts are reckless challenges to the nation's dignity and undermine the implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The Hong Kong government will pursue those cases in strict adherence to the law, Mrs Lam added.

As for Mr Chow, he said he would do the same again if confronted in a similar situation.

He concedes, however, that after being beaten unconscious, that next time, "I will check whether I am alone or have companions－as these rioters are too violent".

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests

TRENDING

China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Condom deliveryman in China sued over pregnancy
Condom deliveryman in China sued over pregnancy
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Singapore&#039;s home sales soar in one of the world&#039;s hottest real estate markets, driven by demand by Hong Kong, China investors
Singapore's home sales soar in one of the world's hottest real estate markets, driven by demand by Hong Kong, China investors
Vicki Zhao smitten by local &#039;Ah Ge&#039; Li Nanxing as a young girl
Vicki Zhao smitten by local 'Ah Ge' Li Nanxing as a young girl
I visited 3 co-living spaces in Singapore and think it&#039;s more worth it than renting a HDB flat
I visited 3 co-living spaces in Singapore and think it's more worth it than renting a HDB flat
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
If divorced, who gets the house in Singapore?
If divorced, who gets the house in Singapore?
Li Ronghao calls himself &#039;saviour of the ugly&#039; after criticisms over marriage registration photo
Li Ronghao calls himself 'saviour of the ugly' after criticisms over marriage registration photo
Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money
Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
&#039;Najib gave Islamic notes go-ahead&#039;
'Najib gave Islamic notes go-ahead'

LIFESTYLE

McDonald&#039;s launches new Grilled Chicken Sandwich, cheaper fares on Scoot &amp; other deals this week
We tried McDonald's new Grilled Chicken Sandwich, and we'd order it again
7 scenic spots being ruined by Instagram tourists, from Paris to Hong Kong
7 scenic spots being ruined by Instagram tourists, from Paris to Hong Kong
10 signs that you&#039;re too hard on your child
10 signs that you're too hard on your child
Haze in Singapore: Why babies, toddlers, preschoolers and primary school children need not wear N95 mask
Haze in Singapore: Why babies and young children need not wear N95 mask

Home Works

A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

4-year-old M&#039;sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
4-year-old M'sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Yeo Jin-goo fears bugs more than ghosts in real life
Yeo Jin-goo fears bugs more than ghosts in real life
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building

SERVICES