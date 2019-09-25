Victim of Hong Kong radical protesters says he does not regret patriotic stance

HONG KONG - A Hong Kong man who was attacked after chastising anti-government protesters in mid-September is out of the hospital now, but he still bears the marks of the beating.

Mr Chow Hiu Tung confronted a group of anti-government protesters, challenged their conduct, and was beaten unconscious for expressing his view.

Mr Chow became an Internet celebrity after a video of the Sept 15 incident went viral. With his eyes still swollen more than a week after the incident, Mr Chow, 49, told reporters he has no regrets about speaking out that day.

Several bruises on his body are stark reminders of the bloody confrontation. He also lost three teeth.

Mr Chow had just left work when he spotted a crowd near the crossroads of busy Gloucester and Marsh roads on Hong Kong Island. It was about 4.50pm.

As the crowd came closer, he saw that it was made up of radical protesters waving American and Japanese flags.

They were demonstrating against Hong Kong's extradition amendment Bill, which already had been withdrawn.

Infuriated, Mr Chow rebuked the demonstrators and shouted, "Love China! I am Chinese".

Immediately, Mr Chow was surrounded.