Victim of identity theft in Indonesia shocked to find himself owner of Rolls Royce

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

It came as a shock to construction worker Dimas Agung Prayitno, 21, to learn that the tax office has him listed as the owner of a luxury Rolls Royce Phantom, despite the fact that he lives on a small alley in Taman Sari, West Jakarta.

Agung, it turns out, is a victim of identity theft by a tax evader.

Jakarta Tax and Levy Agency (BPRD) officials visited Agung's house on Tuesday, because tax on the Rolls Royce had not been paid. According to tax records, Agung is the registered owner of the Jakarta-registered car.

Agung has denied ownership of the car.

"I don't have a car, Pak. It's impossible that [someone living in] this kind of house could own a car, especially a luxury car," Agung said on Tuesday during a visit by Jakarta BPRD and Vehicle Document Registration Center (Samsat) officials, kompas.com reported.

"But you are registered as the owner of a Rolls Royce Phantom who has not paid the taxes," Jakarta BPRD secretary Pilar Hendrani said.

After observing Agung's humble home, the officials were convinced that Agung did not own the vehicle.

When asked if he had lent his ID card to anyone, Agung told the officials he had lent it to a former coworker in 2017.

He said he never thought his ID card would be used to register a luxury car.

"A coworker borrowed my ID card, but I didn't ask what it would be used for. He was a friend so I trusted him. I just thought it was to purchase a motorcycle," Agung said.

Agung said it was possible that the former coworker had co-operated with their employer to manipulate the car ownership.

"I never expected anything like this to happen. If you ask me where [the employer is], I don't know because the office is no longer there. I heard that it had moved," Agung said.

The officials decided not to pursue Agung's case, but advised him not to lend anyone his ID card as it could be misused for unscrupulous practices, such as to manipulate vehicle ownership data.

"Cases like this not only harms the government but also the victims. A KJS [Jakarta Health Card] and KJP [Jakarta Smart Card] could be cancelled if the registered owner does not pay taxes," Pilar said.

According to BPRD data, the vehicle tax on a Rolls Royce Phantom is Rp 167 million (S$16,100) annually.

"Because the tax on the Rolls Royce Phantom is Rp 167 million, we suspect that the real owner used another person's identity because he did not want to pay the progressive tax, which also includes a 2.5 per cent administrative fee of Rp 210 million," Pilar said.

More about
INDONESIA identity theft crime

TRENDING

PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Pancake restaurant apologises for serving smoothie with blended glass pieces in it
Pancake restaurant apologises for serving smoothie with blended glass pieces in it
Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung posts rare video clip showing clear partial view of her third son
Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung posts rare video clip showing clear partial view of her third son
Man arrested for allegedly cheating Carousell users in at least 20 e-scooter scams
Man arrested for allegedly cheating Carousell users in at least 20 e-scooter scams
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
This 61-year-old granny&#039;s whipping recruits into shape in NS
This 61-year-old granny's whipping recruits into shape in NS
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname

SERVICES