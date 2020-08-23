Video of Bali police 'extorting' Japanese tourist goes viral

Video footage showing two police officers in Bali allegedly extorting a Japanese tourist for a minor traffic violation has gone viral, eight months after it was originally uploaded to YouTube. The two officers, who were reportedly not members of the police traffic corps, are seen fining the tourist Rp 1 million (US$67.9) in the footage.

The National Police have said that they have punished two officers who reportedly extorted a Japanese tourist for Rp 1 million (S$92.80) over a traffic violation in an incident that took place in Jembrana, Bali, in 2019.

"The police have taken strict action against the police officers," National Police spokesman Insp. Gen. Argo Yuwono said as quoted by kompas.com on Friday (Aug 21), without providing further details on the punishment.

He confirmed the extortion occurred and offered a public apology, while also encouraging the public to file a report if they go through a similar experience or hear about such incidents.

Previously, Jembrana Police chief Sr. Comm. Ketut Gede Adi Wibawa said two of his officers were involved in a case of extortion. The officers admitted to having committed the misconduct, he added.

The police said they were investigating the case to find out the perpetrators' intentions and their respective roles.

"We are still investigating the case. They had confessed to their actions. However, we are still figuring out what they were going to do with the money," Wibawa said.