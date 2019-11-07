Video of hit-and-run incident in Java goes viral

PHOTO: Instagram/iks_infokaresidenansolo
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A video showing a hit-and-run incident between a car and a motorcycle at an overpass in Manahan, Surakarta, Central Java has gone viral.

The video, which was uploaded on Wednesday on Instagram account @iks_infokaresidenansolo had garnered more than 107,000 views and more than 3,000 comments at the time of writing.

In the video, a car is seen speeding from the South and the motorcycle from the West. The two are then seen colliding at a bend in the road.

After the collision, the car stopped for a while, but then sped up leaving the motorcycle rider on the road.

View this post on Instagram

Hati² dijalan 🙏

A post shared by Karesidenan Solo (@iks_infokaresidenansolo) on

Surakarta traffic accident unit head First Inspector Bambang Subekti said the incident happened on Monday morning at around 2.30am.

"The victim broke her right leg," he said on Thursday as quoted by kompas.com. The victim, identified as Retnoning, 54, a resident of Salembaran, Serengan, Surakarta, was treated at Kasih Ibu Hospital on Jl. Slamet Riyadi. However, she died the next day.

Bambang said the car driver, who left Retnoning on the side of the road after the incident, was still at large. The investigation to find the car driver is still on going. The police are checking the CCTV footage of the incident.

More about

viral videos viral Accidents - Traffic Motorcycle accident Motorcycles hit and run
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Murder charges withdrawn for three men allegedly linked to Orchard Towers death
Murder charges withdrawn for three men allegedly linked to Orchard Towers death
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Funny or dangerous? Blogger Xiaxue says ghost stickers on cars should be made illegal
Funny or dangerous? Blogger Xiaxue says ghost stickers on cars should be made illegal
Indonesia to build country&#039;s longest bridge linking Bintan and Batam
Indonesia to build country's longest bridge linking Bintan and Batam
Chinese woman caught on camera faking road accident in payout bid
Chinese woman caught on camera faking road accident in payout bid
Don&#039;t give your WhatsApp verification code to anyone if you don&#039;t want to lose access to your account: Police
Beware of Whatsapp account takeover scams, police warn
Newlyweds give guests TOTO slips with potential $4.2 million jackpot at wedding dinner
Newlyweds give guests TOTO slips with potential $4.2 million jackpot at wedding dinner
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
Lin Chi-ling shoots down pregnancy rumours after old photos surface
Lin Chi-ling rumoured to be pregnant after photos surface

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 8-17: Free satay onigiri and slurpee at selected 7-Eleven stores and other deals
Free food giveaway at selected 7-Eleven stores on July 11 and other deals this week
Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
A waste of good wine? Non! Spitting is essential to tasting
A waste of good wine? Non! Spitting is essential to tasting

Home Works

Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fake news: People contracting herpes from drinking Instagram star&#039;s bathwater
Did people get herpes from drinking Instagram star's bathwater? Nope
6 &#039;adult-sized&#039; playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
6 'adult-sized' playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator
Threeppy: Daiso&#039;s new $5.80 shop in Funan mall looks set to give Miniso a run for its money
'Premium' Daiso to open at Funan mall with items at $5.80. Here's what you can get

SERVICES