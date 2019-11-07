Video of hit-and-run incident in Java goes viral

A video showing a hit-and-run incident between a car and a motorcycle at an overpass in Manahan, Surakarta, Central Java has gone viral.

The video, which was uploaded on Wednesday on Instagram account @iks_infokaresidenansolo had garnered more than 107,000 views and more than 3,000 comments at the time of writing.

In the video, a car is seen speeding from the South and the motorcycle from the West. The two are then seen colliding at a bend in the road.

After the collision, the car stopped for a while, but then sped up leaving the motorcycle rider on the road.