This video of a napping baby elephant may be the cutest thing you'll see all day

The video of a baby elephant taking a nap in a national park has won the hearts of thousands of netizens.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation uploaded on its Facebook page a short video clip that showed a baby elephant taking a nap on the lap of its caretaker.

Within eight hours of the video being uploaded, it had drawn about 70,000 page views with many commenting on the “cute” baby.

