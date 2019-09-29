This video of a napping baby elephant may be the cutest thing you'll see all day

PHOTO: YouTube video screengrab
The Nation/Asia News Network

The video of a baby elephant taking a nap in a national park has won the hearts of thousands of netizens.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation uploaded on its Facebook page a short video clip that showed a baby elephant taking a nap on the lap of its caretaker.

Within eight hours of the video being uploaded, it had drawn about 70,000 page views with many commenting on the “cute” baby.

ALSO READ: Baby elephant abandoned by mother in Thailand to be reintegrated with herd

