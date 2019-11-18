Vietnam: Deer-like species thought extinct rediscovered

A deer-like species thought lost to science for almost three decades has been discovered living in Vietnam, according to a new study in Nature, Ecology and Evolution.

Known as silver-backed chevrotain, the animal was first described in 1910 based on four specimens obtained near the city of Nha Trang.

The silver-backed chevrotain was last seen in 1990 when a joint Vietnamese-Russian expedition in Gia Lai Province obtained a hunter-killed chevrotain in the vicinity of Dak Rong and Buon Luoi.

No record of the species has been confirmed since 1990. It was feared that the species might have been on the brink of extinction because of hunting.

In March 2017, members of a research team brainstormed about where to look for the chevrotain.

They focused on dry coastal forested areas in the vicinity of Nha Trang, as this is the area where the original specimens were collected.

Tran Van Bang, a Vietnamese biologist, who works for the Southern Institute of Ecology, and colleagues conducted interviews with local people and forest rangers in Ninh Thuan Province.