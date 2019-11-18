Vietnam: Deer-like species thought extinct rediscovered

PHOTO: Youtube Screengrab/Guardian News
Vietnam News/Asia News Network

A deer-like species thought lost to science for almost three decades has been discovered living in Vietnam, according to a new study in Nature, Ecology and Evolution.

Known as silver-backed chevrotain, the animal was first described in 1910 based on four specimens obtained near the city of Nha Trang.

The silver-backed chevrotain was last seen in 1990 when a joint Vietnamese-Russian expedition in Gia Lai Province obtained a hunter-killed chevrotain in the vicinity of Dak Rong and Buon Luoi.

No record of the species has been confirmed since 1990. It was feared that the species might have been on the brink of extinction because of hunting.

In March 2017, members of a research team brainstormed about where to look for the chevrotain.

They focused on dry coastal forested areas in the vicinity of Nha Trang, as this is the area where the original specimens were collected.

Tran Van Bang, a Vietnamese biologist, who works for the Southern Institute of Ecology, and colleagues conducted interviews with local people and forest rangers in Ninh Thuan Province.

Then they placed cameras where the animals were reported likely to visit.

After three months, the team obtained footage of the species in 15 different places.

"Up to now, all records from scientists in the world have shown the silver-backed chevrotain only live in Vietnam, so this is an endemic species of Vietnam. This makes it special," he told Viet Nam News.

"The discovery is significant in many aspects. First, discovering a new species contributes a lot to our knowledge on biodiversity. The discovery of an animal which has been lost to science or extinct is confirmation that the ecosystem in that specific area is still suitable for that species.

"Scientists particularly care about endemic species as they are highly prone to extinction. The discovery increases the chance for us to protect Vietnam's nature and related species through protecting the habitat for the silver-backed chevrotain."

An Nguyen, a Vietnamese biologist, who works with the Global Wildlife Conservation (GWC) and a member of the team, was quoted by AFP as saying, "The results were amazing. I was overjoyed when we checked the camera traps and saw photographs of a chevrotain with silver flanks."

The silver-backed chevrotain is the world's smallest ungulated-hoofed mammal and is around the size of a rabbit.

The most distinctive external characteristic of the chevrotain is its unique two-tone pelage colouration, with an ocherous-buff anterior and a silver or grey posterior.

The grey hairs are conspicuously tipped with white, giving the posterior a grizzled appearance.

According to Global Wildlife Conservation, they are shy and solitary and weigh less than 4.5 kilograms.

It is on the list of top 25 most wanted lost species.

Said Bang: "At the moment, our team has just identified one area where footage of chevrotains was found. We still don't know how many chevrotains are still alive in Vietnam and where they are."

