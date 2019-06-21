Vietnam recognises transgender people, but there's a flaw in its law

Read also

At the time of her convalescence, there were no public hospitals that dealt with trans medical issues or the LGBTI community at large. It was not until January this year that the first - and currently only - public medical facility for trans people was opened in Ho Chi Minh City, according to local media reports.

The reason for this lack is a four-year delay in passing Vietnam's transgender recognition law, which impedes the authorities from allowing hospitals to perform gender-reassignment surgery.

Van's struggle is emblematic of what transgender Vietnamese have gone through and might continue to face if the law designed to protect their rights doesn't get passed.

NOT YET A HAPPY ENDING

The Vietnamese government's decision to recognise transgender citizens in 2015 was met with excitement in the LGBTI and human rights activist communities. The law, which enshrines rights for trans people, elevated Vietnam to one of the most progressive countries in Asia on LGBTI rights, and saw the transgender community's presence and voice in the country increase immensely.

The increasing tolerance towards trans people has also spilled over to other groups in the LGBTI community - but this is not yet a happy ending.

Under the 2015 law, individuals who have changed their gender have the right to apply for a change of civil status affairs with their "personal rights in accordance with their changed gender" protected.

A trans woman with the Huong Nam performance troupe getting ready at a cafe in District 10, Ho Chi Minh City for the troupe’s weekly cabaret-bingo show. The act, primarily performed by the LGBTI community, is very popular in the Southwestern region of Vietnam.

But in order for the law to be enforced, the "Law on Gender Affirmation" bill must be discussed and passed by the National Assembly, the country's legislative body.

The bill covers a number of issues, including setting requirements for gender-affirming applicants as well as requirements for individuals and organisations performing psychological and medical interventions.

Gender affirmation, as stated in the bill, is the process of medically changing a person's biological gender to bring it line with their gender identity.

The National Assembly meets twice a year; the bill was not reviewed at the first session, and it is unlikely to make an appearance at the second, said Saigon-based lawyer and activist Dinh Hong Hanh, as it is not included on the publicly available list of draft laws set to be reviewed this year.