Vietnamese man accused of killing Chinese student 'insane', lawyers say

Lawyers representing a Vietnamese man suspected of killing and butchering a Chinese student in Germany last year lodged a defence of insanity at the start of judicial proceedings on Tuesday, according to local and Chinese media reports.

The 23-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, is accused of killing a 26-year-old Chinese man surnamed Liu who was studying at Jena University in the eastern state of Thuringia.

Liu's body was found in the River Saale on September 25, police were quoted as saying at the time. Earlier the same day, the suspect had visited a local police station and told them Liu, who hails from the north China province of Shanxi, had been killed the previous weekend, according to a statement posted by Thuringia police on Facebook.

Liu’s body was found in the River Saale on September 25.​Photo: Handout

On Wednesday, China's state news agency Xinhua reported that German prosecutors said the suspect tricked Liu into going to his home saying he had a parcel for him. But once there, the suspect attacked and killed Liu and then dismembered his body.

The suspect is also accused of stealing his victim's phone and laptop computer, and using them to shop online, the report said.

The German newspaper Ostthüringer Zeitung reported earlier that the suspect was one of Liu's classmates.

The Xinhua report said that the suspect had been held in a psychiatric institution pending the judicial proceedings. It said that a verdict had not been reached on Tuesday, but if found guilty, the suspect could face life imprisonment.

Ostthüringer Zeitung reported on Tuesday that the proceedings would continue on March 8. The Chinese embassy in Germany said it would continue to follow the case.

There have been several cases of Chinese students being killed overseas in recent years.

In December, American man Alberto Ochoa was sentenced to life in prison for the murder in 2014 of Ji Xinran, a student at University of Southern California campus.

Also in the US, Brendt Christensen is set to stand trial in April for the murder of 26-year-old Chinese woman Yingying Zhang, who went missing from a bus stop on the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign campus in June 2017.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.