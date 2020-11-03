Vietnamese ships in Indonesian waters show extent of Asean maritime disputes

An activist group has called on Jakarta to take action against the increasing encroachment of Vietnamese fishing boats into Indonesia ’s territorial waters, highlighting the complex nature of maritime disputes in the region that go beyond China’s claim to most of the South China Sea .

Vietnamese ships made up 21 of the 31 foreign-flagged vessels that carried out illegal fishing in Indonesia’s North Natuna Sea from June to October, according to Destructive Fishing Watch (DFW) Indonesia. None were found to have originated from China.

Indonesian government figures show that 23 foreign-flagged ships were seized by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries during the same period last year, four of which were Vietnamese while none were Chinese.

DFW Indonesia national coordinator Moh Abdi Suhufan said the Indonesian government should increase surveillance and launch more military patrols in the waterway. The Vietnamese ships were aggressive, he said, and would either try to flee or crash into the monitoring vessels operated by the maritime affairs and fisheries ministry.

“Perhaps they have seen in several months there has been no burning and sinking of [illegal] ships, so they think Indonesia is reducing supervision and [deterrence of] foreign fishing vessels that carry out illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing,” Abdi said, referring to the crackdown implemented by former fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti, who left the government in 2019.

Under Pudjiastuti’s direction, authorities seized and destroyed hundreds of boats for illegal fishing, blowing up some of them as a warning.

Jakarta and Beijing clashed over encroachment by Chinese fishing boats around the Natuna islands in December last year, leading Indonesia to file a diplomatic protest with China.

Indonesia sent naval vessels and fighter jets to patrol the area, while President Joko Widodo also visited the region to assert Jakarta’s control over it. In January, three Indonesian military vessels expelled more than 50 Chinese ships from the area.

The Natuna Islands border the South China Sea, where China and four Southeast Asian countries – Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines – have contesting claims. Beijing contends that the Natunas are part of its “traditional fishing grounds” and that the area is within the nine-dash line through which it claims about 90 per cent of the disputed waterway.

Indonesia in January rejected China’s claims following the Natuna spat, asserting Jakarta’s sovereignty over its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) as based on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) and pointing out that Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea had been refuted by a 2016 tribunal in The Hague following a case brought by the Philippines.

Abdi of DFW Indonesia said the Indonesian public tended to pay more attention when encroaching ships bore Chinese flags, as “the issue of sovereignty is very sensitive for the Indonesian people and nation”.

However, there are also intra-Asean maritime disputes in the South China Sea, besides those with China. For example, Jakarta and Manila in 2014 signed an agreement to resolve a dispute over their overlapping EEZs, while in 2009 Malaysia and Vietnam made a joint submission to the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf to clarify their positions and legal limits on their claims in the sea.

Also of note is a 2008 ruling by the International Court of Justice that resolved a decades-long dispute over islets in the Singapore Strait, with sovereignty over Pedra Branca going to Singapore and Middle Rocks going to Malaysia .

Ben Bland, director of the Southeast Asia Program at the Sydney-based think tank Lowy Institute, said: “Vietnam and Indonesia are currently engaged in talks to delineate their EEZs, and successful conclusion of these negotiations would help to reduce tensions.”

Joko Susanto, executive director of the Emerging Indonesia Project, which focuses on the country’s transformation from a developing nation into an emerging one, said Vietnam’s interest in fishing in the North Natuna Sea was motivated by economics and not by claims of “subjective historicism or traditional rights”.

“This prevents Indonesia from experiencing a serious crisis of confidence [over Vietnam],” said Joko, who also teaches maritime strategy and maritime geopolitics at Airlangga University in the Indonesian city of Surabaya.

He said “China’s non-cooperative attitude in responding to Unclos and the tribunal’s decision” had lowered the trust level of most Indonesians towards Beijing’s goodwill in respecting Indonesia’s sovereignty over the Natunas.

Basilio Dias Araujo, assistant deputy minister for maritime security and resilience at Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs, said foreign vessels could make their way into the country’s EEZ because the area was not well monitored.

He added that besides illegal fishing, there were also political overtones to their presence, “especially Vietnam because there is still a dispute over the EEZ maritime boundaries [with Indonesia], while with China, it is China’s effort to continue to control resources in all regions of the world”.

DFW Indonesia’s Abdi recommended that Jakarta resolve the dispute with Vietnam through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations forum, while Basilio said Indonesia had “its own ways” of dealing with countries whose fishermen committed illegal fishing practices.

“Indonesia [also] fights back by building cooperation [with nations in the fishing market] to not accept fish originating from countries that practice illegal fishing,” he told This Week In Asia .

