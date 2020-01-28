Vietnamese students create 'magic spoon' for the elderly

Đặng Hải Ninh (first, left) and Nguyễn Đức Kiên, (second, right) from the University of Engineering and Technology under Việt Nam National University won first prize at the Hackathon 2019, an annual science and technology competition for students from Southeast Asian countries.
PHOTO: Hanoi National University
Vietnam News/Asia News Network

HÀ NỘI  - Drawing on their passion for technology and programming, two students from Việt Nam National University have succeeded in creating a 'Magic Spoon' which can help people with tremors or Parkinson's disease.

Đặng Hải Ninh, 21, and  Nguyễn Đức Kiên, 20, from the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), incorporated engineering, Internet of Things, data analysis and machine learning in their special utensil. 

The invention helped them win first prize at the IEEE SEACAS Hackathon 2019 - an annual science and technology competition organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers - Circuits and Systems Society (IEEE CAS) for students, trainees and graduate students from Southeast Asian countries. 

The competition was jointly held by the IEEE CAS and the Malaysian Research Institute on Ageing with the participation of groups of students from Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and Việt Nam in December last year.

"At first, we came to Malaysia with the idea of making equipment to monitor heart rate and check the health of the elderly," Kiên told Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper.

However, after a day of testing, the jury said the competition's main topic was helping the elderly in daily activities, including bathing, personal hygiene and mobility.

The pair stayed up until 2am the next day. They even phoned tutors, seeking guidance.

Then Ninh suggested making a "magic spoon" so that people with tremors and Parkinson's disease could pick up food and eat more easily.

"It's hard for people with tremors and Parkinson's disease to feed themselves. With this special spoon they will be able to eat without support from others," Ninh said.

The theme of this year's competition was looking towards a smart society and the goal of sustainable development by 2030. Specifically, elderly citizens are a concern for researchers.

Participants were asked to study and develop products which help the elderly in daily activities.

They had three days to brainstorm ideas, develop and build their products. Then they presented their ideas and a product demo before an international jury board.

Kiên said although he has a lot of experience speaking before the public, he was nervous as it took 15-20 minutes for the board to question other teams but only 10 minutes for him.

"At that time, I was very worried. The jury normally asked a lot of questions. However, when it was my turn, they didn't ask any more questions. They just listened to my explanation. Then the head of the jury board - a French man - nodded and gave us the score," he said.

According to Kiên, the "Magic Spoon" identifies the tremors in older people based on multi-dimensional sensors.

Instead of conventional control techniques, they use artificial intelligence to aid its response to movements. Hand vibrations are recorded and kept in a database and displayed on mobile phones. As a result, doctors and family members can monitor and recommend appropriate measures.

The "Magic Spoon" was appreciated by IEEE CAS's experts for its creativity.

Kiên said the product was being finalised for a follow-up contest, adding that they have been invited to participate in the IEEE CAS student design competition held in Seville, Spain in May 2020.

More about
VIETNAM Students Artificial Intelligence Digital Alzheimer's disease

TRENDING

Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei
Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient&#039;s NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient's NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for &#039;tasty&#039; bats
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for 'tasty' bats
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
&#039;Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you&#039;re tired
'Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you're tired

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES