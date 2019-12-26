Vietnam's internet brides bear brunt of Korea's immigration bias

Back in Vietnam, Lien Dinh had always been a fan of Korean culture. The men in the K-dramas she watched were dashing and romantic, well-to-do, and respectful towards the women in their lives. So she moved to Korea in search of a better life and found her own Mr Right - an electrician 10 years her senior. But after settling down in Daegu, she soon found her experience of Korean society did not match the saccharine scenes on her television screen.

"The reality was far from my expectations," Dinh said. "Korean men married to foreign wives are usually old with poor manners or charisma, unlike the handsome Korean men in dramas."

Despite learning Korean, Dinh soon ran into problems with her in-laws and encountered what she says is widespread discrimination against migrant spouses - and particularly those from Vietnam. She has often been accused of taking advantage of her husband.

"Many Koreans ignore us thinking we are only people from a poor country. There's a popular misconception that migrant [wives] will run away from their marriages and children once they get citizenship," she said.

Experiences like Dinh's are becoming increasingly common as South Korea, long one of the world's most racially homogenous societies, turns to immigration to address falling birth rates that in 2018 hit an all-time low of 0.95 - or less than one birth per woman.

The Facebook page of a group that matches South Korean men with foreign brides. PHOTO: Screengrab

In recent years there has been an influx of foreign women into the Korean countryside, where international marriages now make up nearly a fifth - or 18.4 per cent - of all marriages, according to 2017 government figures. While these women come from a host of countries - including China, Cambodia, the Philippines, Mongolia and Uzbekistan - Vietnamese migrants account for nearly three in four of such marriages.

Rather than be welcomed as a part of the solution to Korea's troubles with its ageing society, many of the 6,000 or so Vietnamese women who marry into Korean society each year face either ostracism, like Dinh, or in some cases physical and mental abuse.

Recent cases have prompted a public outcry over the exploitation of these women and have shone the spotlight on government support of rural practices that critics describe as "bride buying", but supporters describe as "semi-arranged marriages".