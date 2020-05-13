Village authorities in Indonesia climb tree to get internet connection

Authorities of Wolo Klibang village in West Adonara district, East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara, had to travel 1 kilometre from their village and climb a tree in search of an internet connection to be able to attend a virtual meeting with the East Flores regent on Friday.

"What can we do? If we did not climb the tree, we would not be able to get an internet connection and would not be able to attend the meeting," head of Wolo Klibang village Anselmus Sili said Monday as quoted by kompas.com.

The meeting, which discussed the handling and prevention of the Covid-19 outbreak in the region, lasted for two hours.

Anselmus said his village did not have access to the internet, which meant residents had to walk or drive around 1 km away to get a signal.

East Flores Regent Agus Boli said his administration had sent a letter to the Communications and Information Ministry asking for more base transceiver stations (BTS) to be installed in the regency, as there were still some areas without an internet signal.

"Hopefully, we will get a response to our request in the near future," Agus said, adding that the existing telecommunication network was often disrupted due to a weak signal.

