Village clash forces 700 to flee homes in Southeast Sulawesi

SULAWESI, Indonesia - More than 700 residents of Gunung Jaya village in Siotapina subdistrict in Buton, Southeast Sulawesi were forced to leave their homes to nearby Laburunci village on Wednesday afternoon following a brawl between the villagers and locals from neighbouring Sampuabalo village.

At least 56 homes were reportedly burned down during the clash.

"Yesterday [Wednesday] afternoon around 2pm we heard an explosion. We escaped to the woods. We brought our two children along," said Mira, a resident of Gunung Jaya, as quoted by kompas.com on Thursday at the temporary shelter.

"Some [young] villagers ran amok brandishing machetes. We could not salvage any of our belongings. My house has been destroyed," Mira added.

The victims took refuge in the houses of the Laburunci villagers, situated 25 kilometres away from Gunung Jaya village.